Decoding: Mom-to-be, Kareena Kapoor Khan's maternity fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is embracing motherhood for the second time, is wowing and giving maternity fashion goals with her sartorial choices. Be it sporting her fave kaftan, athleisure, traditional or a party outfit, Bebo knows how to rock that baby bump with confidence.
With style, sass and a lot of glam, the actor who is due this month, is the OG taboo breaker of Bollywood when it comes to flaunting her baby bump in style. And while Bebo is inspiring moms-to-be, let’s take a look at her recent style statements and find out how Bebo carries herself with elan.
Keeping it cool with kaftan
It’s no secret that Kareena loves wearing kaftans. If you are someone who’s been following her closely after she announced her second pregnancy, then you must be aware that kaftan is her go-to outfit these days. Be it a house party, a lazy afternoon or a get together with her girl gang, Bebo is often seen sporting comfy and colourful kaftans over shimmery or designer outfits, because for this mommy, comfort matters!
‘Dress’ to impress
Though Bebo doesn’t need to dress to impress, but her fashion choices inadvertently make everyone go aww! From solid colours to minimal prints and from simple knee-length dresses, maxi dresses to flowy ones, she rocks it all with ease.
The active mommy
Even during her first pregnancy, Kareena worked throughout. And this time around as well, she’s not ditching work and is keeping herself busy with shoots and other commitments. Be it dressing up for her radio show ‘What Women Want’, or working out in classy gym wear, she has been setting our Insta feed on fire. Her wardrobe is a mix of dresses, athleisure clothing like joggers, sweatshirt and hoodies. Kareena, who likes flexing in activewear, recently posted photos in different yoga poses on Instagram. Moms-to-be, take inspiration from Bebo.
Classic pyjamas
If there’s someone who can pull off pyjamas with swag, it’s Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena who hops around the city flaunting her baby bump has been snapped many times in cool and colourful pyjamas.
The co-ord chic
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted in co-ord sets several times even before her pregnancy. Notably, co-ord has joined the list of Bebo’s maternity wear. The actress was recently spotted wearing a printed co-ord, which featured a short kurta along with flared pants. Looks like, co-ord dress is the new cool for this mommy.