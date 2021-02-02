Decoding: Mom-to-be, Kareena Kapoor Khan's maternity fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is embracing motherhood for the second time, is wowing and giving maternity fashion goals with her sartorial choices. Be it sporting her fave kaftan, athleisure, traditional or a party outfit, Bebo knows how to rock that baby bump with confidence.

With style, sass and a lot of glam, the actor who is due this month, is the OG taboo breaker of Bollywood when it comes to flaunting her baby bump in style. And while Bebo is inspiring moms-to-be, let’s take a look at her recent style statements and find out how Bebo carries herself with elan.