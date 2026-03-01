'Times Are Scary, Very Tough': Esha Gupta Shares Update From Abu Dhabi Amid US-Israel Air Strikes On Iran

Actress Esha Gupta reassured fans that she is safe in Abu Dhabi amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran. As concerns grow over the escalating conflict in West Asia, the actress took to social media to address the flood of messages she has been receiving.

Sharing an update on her Instagram story on Sunday (March 1), Esha wrote, "To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us."

She added, "We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception. Praying for everyone effected, all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon."

Her post comes at a time when several Indian celebrities are believed to be in the UAE. Actress Sonal Chauhan, known for her film Jannat, and badminton champion PV Sindhu are among those stuck in the region amid the ongoing security situation.

The developments follow coordinated strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iran, which reportedly led to retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran. The escalation has triggered heightened security alerts and disruptions across the Gulf.

Air travel has also been impacted. Several international airlines have either suspended or rerouted flights, with airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain appearing largely empty on flight tracking maps.

In the UAE, operations at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport were suspended until further notice due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media confirmed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israeli airstrikes. Iran’s Fars News Agency, citing sources, stated that four of his relatives - including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law - also died in the attacks.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump announced that the Iranian Supreme Leader had been killed in the joint strikes, describing it as the "single greatest chance" for Iranians to reclaim control of their country.