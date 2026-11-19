TIME magazine has unveiled its inaugural TIME100 Next India list, recognising 100 emerging Indian leaders making an impact across business, science, sports, entertainment and the arts. Actor Alia Bhatt and Skyroot co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana are among the personalities featured on the three global covers of the special issue, created in partnership with Reliance.
According to a press release issued by TIME on Thursday, the list marks the first international expansion of its TIME100 Next franchise. It celebrates individuals whose achievements, ideas and contributions are shaping India’s future while gaining recognition beyond the country.
Selected by TIME journalists based in India and around the world, the list brings together emerging names from business, technology, entertainment, science, sports, advocacy and several other fields.
Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan And Pawan Chandana Feature On Global Covers
The TIME100 Next India issue will be available worldwide from December 7, featuring three covers, exclusive profiles and additional coverage on TIME.com.
The first two covers feature actor Alia Bhatt and Skyroot co-founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Pawan Kumar Chandana. The third brings together filmmakers Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio.
Following the format of other TIME100 lists, the publication has invited prominent personalities to write about the honourees.
Director SS Rajamouli has written about Alia Bhatt, while filmmaker Imtiaz Ali profiles actor Vedang Raina. Actor Richa Chadha writes about Parvathy Thiruvothu, and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj contributes a profile of Aryan Khan.
Oscar winner AR Rahman has written about singer Faheem Abdullah, actor Allu Arjun about composer Anirudh Ravichander, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana about cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Filmmaker Shruti Ganguly has contributed a profile of actor Kani Kusruti.
From Entertainment To Science: Who Features On TIME100 Next India?
The list includes several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, including Ali Fazal, Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi, Vicky Kaushal and Pa Ranjith. Musicians Diljit Dosanjh, Prateek Kuhad, Arivu and Jasleen Royal also feature.
Among the sporting personalities are cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, tennis player Sania Mirza and hockey player Savita Punia.
The business and technology category includes Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta, Tarun Mehta, Albinder Singh Dhindsa and Keshav Suri.
Science and healthcare innovators Shubhanshu Shukla, Neena Gupta, Anjana Badrinarayanan and Aqsa Shaikh have also been recognised.
The list further highlights advocates and changemakers such as Grace Banu, Kuldeep Dantewadia, Aakash Sethi and Shaheen Malik.
Fashion, arts, media, literature and culinary personalities, including Masaba Gupta, Meena Kandasamy, Prateek Sadhu and Diipa Büller-Khosla, are also among those recognised.
What TIME’s Leadership Said About The Inaugural List
“India is home to an extraordinary generation of leaders whose ideas and influence are helping shape their industries and the country’s future, with impact that extends globally,” TIME CEO Jessica Sibley said.
She added that the list “gives us an opportunity to recognise the people defining what comes next.”
Sibley also thanked Reliance for helping bring “this new chapter of the TIME100 community to life”.
In a letter to readers, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs acknowledged that even a global list of 100 people “can only scratch the surface”.
Describing India as “one of the world’s largest and youngest populations”, Jacobs highlighted the importance of the emerging generation, whose “ideas, ambitions, and leadership will help shape the world’s”.
He explained that TIME100 Next India seeks to recognise “not only those whose achievements have attracted international attention, but also those whose influence is being felt closer to home”.
To celebrate the launch, TIME and Reliance will organise the first TIME100 Next India Gala at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on December 12.
Also Watch:
Alia Bhatt, Pawan Kumar Chandana, Payal Kapadia, Aryan Khan and Theja Rio are among those expected to attend. Singer Faheem Abdullah will deliver a special musical performance at the event.
TIME100 Next India: Full List Of Names Across Categories
Business & Technology
Ajaita Shah
Albinder Singh Dhindsa
Awais Ahmed
Claire Mazumdar
Keshav Suri
Leo Mavely
Pawan Kumar Chandana
Peyush Bansal
Pratyush Kumar
Radhika Gupta
Shrey Agarwal
Shreya Mishra
Sivan Santhosh
Tanya Singhal
Tarun Mehta
Health & Science Innovators
Anish Malpani
Anjana Badrinarayanan
Aqsa Shaikh
Aradhana Rai Gupta
Ashim Sattar
Neena Gupta
Neha Kale
Revant Himatsingka
Shubhanshu Shukla
Soumya Dabriwal
Entertainment & Performing Arts
Ali Fazal
Anuparna Roy
Arushi Mudgal
Ipshita Chakraborty Singh
Ishaan Khatter
Nayanthara
Pa Ranjith
Sai Pallavi
Vedang Raina
Vicky Kaushal
Zahan Kapoor
Musicians
Anirudh Ravichander
Arivu
Diljit Dosanjh
Faheem Abdullah
Ishaan Ghosh
Jasleen Royal
Prateek Kuhad
Athletes
Harmanpreet Kaur
Lovlina Borgohain
Sania Mirza
Savita Punia
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vithya Ramraj
Fashion, Arts, Media & Culinary
Anant Goenka & Anant Nath
Bhavitha Mandava & Bhavya Ramesh
Chintan Pandya & Prateek Sadhu
Devi Seetharam & Rithika Merchant
Diipa Büller-Khosla & Diya Joukani
Hussain Shahzad
Masaba Gupta
Mayur Vayeda & Tushar Vayeda
Meena Kandasamy & Meera Devi
Padma Yangchan & Skarma Sonam Tashi
Ritika Chopra & Zeyad Masroor Khan
Vikrant Bhise