TIME100 Next India List 2026: Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, Pawan Chandana Among 100 Emerging Leaders; Check Full List | X - TIME

TIME magazine has unveiled its inaugural TIME100 Next India list, recognising 100 emerging Indian leaders making an impact across business, science, sports, entertainment and the arts. Actor Alia Bhatt and Skyroot co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana are among the personalities featured on the three global covers of the special issue, created in partnership with Reliance.

According to a press release issued by TIME on Thursday, the list marks the first international expansion of its TIME100 Next franchise. It celebrates individuals whose achievements, ideas and contributions are shaping India’s future while gaining recognition beyond the country.

Selected by TIME journalists based in India and around the world, the list brings together emerging names from business, technology, entertainment, science, sports, advocacy and several other fields.

TIME’s new cover: Meet Bollywood’s very own Alia Bhatt. From taking artistic risks to championing causes she believes in, she represents a new generation of talent unafraid to chart her own course, making her one of the faces of our inaugural TIME100 Next India list: https://t.co/YGA3zvuW05 — TIME (@TIME) November 19, 2026

Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan And Pawan Chandana Feature On Global Covers

The TIME100 Next India issue will be available worldwide from December 7, featuring three covers, exclusive profiles and additional coverage on TIME.com.

The first two covers feature actor Alia Bhatt and Skyroot co-founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Pawan Kumar Chandana. The third brings together filmmakers Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio.

In a country that makes more movies than any other, India’s new wave of directors are breaking convention. TIME100 Next inaugural cover stars Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, and Theja Rio have broadened the possibilities of cinema and shown the world why India’s vision matters. https://t.co/rPgkrjFlHH — TIME (@TIME) November 19, 2026

Following the format of other TIME100 lists, the publication has invited prominent personalities to write about the honourees.

Director SS Rajamouli has written about Alia Bhatt, while filmmaker Imtiaz Ali profiles actor Vedang Raina. Actor Richa Chadha writes about Parvathy Thiruvothu, and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj contributes a profile of Aryan Khan.

Oscar winner AR Rahman has written about singer Faheem Abdullah, actor Allu Arjun about composer Anirudh Ravichander, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana about cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Filmmaker Shruti Ganguly has contributed a profile of actor Kani Kusruti.

This summer, India launched the nation’s first private rocket thanks to Skyroot Aerospace and its CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana. The launch marks a new presence in the global space race — and Chandana’s ventures will help propel India’s private space sector on the global stage. https://t.co/QE3w00fz3z — TIME (@TIME) November 19, 2026

From Entertainment To Science: Who Features On TIME100 Next India?

The list includes several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, including Ali Fazal, Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi, Vicky Kaushal and Pa Ranjith. Musicians Diljit Dosanjh, Prateek Kuhad, Arivu and Jasleen Royal also feature.

Among the sporting personalities are cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, tennis player Sania Mirza and hockey player Savita Punia.

The business and technology category includes Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta, Tarun Mehta, Albinder Singh Dhindsa and Keshav Suri.

Science and healthcare innovators Shubhanshu Shukla, Neena Gupta, Anjana Badrinarayanan and Aqsa Shaikh have also been recognised.

The list further highlights advocates and changemakers such as Grace Banu, Kuldeep Dantewadia, Aakash Sethi and Shaheen Malik.

Fashion, arts, media, literature and culinary personalities, including Masaba Gupta, Meena Kandasamy, Prateek Sadhu and Diipa Büller-Khosla, are also among those recognised.

What TIME’s Leadership Said About The Inaugural List

“India is home to an extraordinary generation of leaders whose ideas and influence are helping shape their industries and the country’s future, with impact that extends globally,” TIME CEO Jessica Sibley said.

She added that the list “gives us an opportunity to recognise the people defining what comes next.”

Sibley also thanked Reliance for helping bring “this new chapter of the TIME100 community to life”.

In a letter to readers, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs acknowledged that even a global list of 100 people “can only scratch the surface”.

Describing India as “one of the world’s largest and youngest populations”, Jacobs highlighted the importance of the emerging generation, whose “ideas, ambitions, and leadership will help shape the world’s”.

He explained that TIME100 Next India seeks to recognise “not only those whose achievements have attracted international attention, but also those whose influence is being felt closer to home”.

To celebrate the launch, TIME and Reliance will organise the first TIME100 Next India Gala at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on December 12.

Also Watch:

Alia Bhatt, Pawan Kumar Chandana, Payal Kapadia, Aryan Khan and Theja Rio are among those expected to attend. Singer Faheem Abdullah will deliver a special musical performance at the event.

TIME100 Next India: Full List Of Names Across Categories

Business & Technology

Ajaita Shah

Albinder Singh Dhindsa

Awais Ahmed

Claire Mazumdar

Keshav Suri

Leo Mavely

Pawan Kumar Chandana

Peyush Bansal

Pratyush Kumar

Radhika Gupta

Shrey Agarwal

Shreya Mishra

Sivan Santhosh

Tanya Singhal

Tarun Mehta

Health & Science Innovators

Anish Malpani

Anjana Badrinarayanan

Aqsa Shaikh

Aradhana Rai Gupta

Ashim Sattar

Neena Gupta

Neha Kale

Revant Himatsingka

Shubhanshu Shukla

Soumya Dabriwal

Entertainment & Performing Arts

Ali Fazal

Anuparna Roy

Arushi Mudgal

Ipshita Chakraborty Singh

Ishaan Khatter

Nayanthara

Pa Ranjith

Sai Pallavi

Vedang Raina

Vicky Kaushal

Zahan Kapoor

Musicians

Anirudh Ravichander

Arivu

Diljit Dosanjh

Faheem Abdullah

Ishaan Ghosh

Jasleen Royal

Prateek Kuhad

Athletes

Harmanpreet Kaur

Lovlina Borgohain

Sania Mirza

Savita Punia

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vithya Ramraj

Fashion, Arts, Media & Culinary

Anant Goenka & Anant Nath

Bhavitha Mandava & Bhavya Ramesh

Chintan Pandya & Prateek Sadhu

Devi Seetharam & Rithika Merchant

Diipa Büller-Khosla & Diya Joukani

Hussain Shahzad

Masaba Gupta

Mayur Vayeda & Tushar Vayeda

Meena Kandasamy & Meera Devi

Padma Yangchan & Skarma Sonam Tashi

Ritika Chopra & Zeyad Masroor Khan

Vikrant Bhise