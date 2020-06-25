Tiktok star Siya Kakkar commits suicide at 16

Tiktok star Siya Kakkar has committed suicide at 16. The reason behind her step to end her life has not yet been revealed.
The news came to light after Viral Bhayani shared a picture of Kakkar on his Instagram and said, "Sad news 16-year-old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide."
"Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright," he added.
"Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path."
He also urged people not to take this drastic step saying, "If you are feeling depressed please don't do this."
In her last Instagram post, Kakkar shared her Tiktok clip in which she can be seen dancing to a Punjabi song.
Published 6 days ago, the video has received 5,33,704 views.
Kakkar has over 1,05,000 followers on Instagram where she regularly uploads her dancing, and lip syncing videos from Tiktok.
At the same time, Kakkar has around 11 lakh followers on Tiktok.
