Tiktok star Siya Kakkar commits suicide at 16

"Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright," he added.

"Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path."

He also urged people not to take this drastic step saying, "If you are feeling depressed please don't do this."

In her last Instagram post, Kakkar shared her Tiktok clip in which she can be seen dancing to a Punjabi song.

Published 6 days ago, the video has received 5,33,704 views.