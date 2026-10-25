Tiger Shroff's Spokesperson Denies 'Why Was I Attacked' Statement After Firing Incident, Calls Reports 'Completely Untrue'

Tiger Shroff’s spokesperson denied reports claiming that the actor questioned the motive behind the firing incident outside his residence in Mumbai. The clarification comes amid reports that Tiger had recorded his statement with the Mumbai Crime Branch following the October 18 incident.

Reports had claimed that the actor was still in shock and did not wish to speak much about the incident. They also attributed a statement to him in which he questioned why anyone would target him. However, his spokesperson reportedly dismissed these claims, stating that Tiger has not made any such statement.

Tiger Shroff’s Spokesperson Denies Statement Reports

According to Times Now, dismissing the reports, Tiger's spokesperson said, “This news is completely untrue. Tiger has not made any such statement. No such thing has happened.”

Earlier reports had quoted Tiger as saying that he was still in shock following the incident and was unable to understand why he had been targeted. “Who would want to carry out such a life-threatening attack on me, and why? I have no enmity with anyone... so why was I attacked?”

However, the actor’s spokesperson has denied that Tiger made this statement.

About Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The firing incident reportedly took place on the evening of October 18, 2026, when two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at Tiger's car in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The actor escaped major harm, while his driver and a bystander were reportedly injured.

Investigators are probing a possible connection between the incident and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, along with a suspected conspiracy to spread fear in the film industry. Reports have also suggested that the accused allegedly practised shooting near Mumbai before carrying out the attack.

As the investigation continues, 11 individuals have reportedly been arrested or detained in connection with the case. Among them is 22-year-old Pranjal Thakran, who was arrested in Indore for allegedly acting as a link between the shooters and suspected mastermind Anil Pandit through encrypted applications.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has also reportedly recovered two firearms and 10 live cartridges from Surat. Authorities have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused as part of the ongoing investigation.