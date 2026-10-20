Tiger Shroff Wasn't Original Target, Accused Wanted To Kill Another Bollywood Star: Report | X @AdityaRajKaul & File Pic

A major revelation has emerged during the preliminary interrogation of the accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu, with investigators suspecting that the actor was not their original target.

According to reports, the accused had allegedly planned to target another Bollywood celebrity but decided to target Shroff after facing difficulties in reaching their intended target.

The preliminary interrogation has reportedly revealed that the accused learned through Instagram reels posted by Shroff's fans that the actor did not have police security accompanying him. They allegedly used this information to make him their target. Investigators have also reportedly found that the accused intended to kill Shroff to spread fear within the Bollywood industry.

According to the preliminary findings, the accused allegedly monitored the actor's activities and movements through videos and posts shared on his Instagram account and those of his fans. They reportedly used the content to conduct reconnaissance before carrying out the attack.