Tiger Shroff To Resume Lag Jaa Gale Shoot In November After Shooting Incident, Location Will Be Kept Confidential: Report

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is expected to return to the sets of his upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale in November, after the Diwali festivities. This comes days after reports claimed that the actor had already resumed shooting just two days after he was injured in a firing incident in Mumbai.

On October 18, Tiger was attacked by two gunmen outside a football ground in Mumbai. The actor sustained minor injuries in the incident. The investigation is currently underway, with 11 arrests made so far, including the two alleged shooters and the bike rider who accompanied them.

Tiger Shroff to resume shoot after Diwali

According to a report by India Today, Tiger is currently at home with his family and is expected to resume work next month. Sources close to the actor informed the portal that his security team and the film's production team have discussed additional safety measures to ensure that his return to work is smooth.

As part of the new security arrangements, details about Tiger's shooting schedule and location will be kept confidential. Information about his movements will reportedly be shared only with a small, trusted group of people. The production team is also taking extra precautions to ensure his safety while filming.

Although the incident left Tiger and his family shaken, sources indicate that they are now keen to move forward.

Lag Jaa Gale Release Date

A few months ago, pictures from the sets of Lag Jaa Gale went viral on social media, generating excitement among Tiger's fans. The upcoming film is described as a romantic action-thriller.

The film was reportedly expected to arrive in theatres in 2026. However, the delay in shooting has pushed its release to next year. Lag Jaa Gale is now scheduled to hit the big screens on May 14, 2027.

Tiger Shroff's Upcoming Movies

Apart from Lag Jaa Gale, Tiger has Remo D'Souza's next directorial venture in his lineup. The film is produced by Vicky Jain, husband of actress Ankita Lokhande, and also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and Pashmina Roshan.

Tiger is also reportedly set to collaborate with Vidyut Jammwal for an action film. However, the project has not been officially announced yet.