Tiger Shroff Firing Case Sparks Political Row In Mumbai, Opposition Targets CM Fadnavis Over Law & Order | X

Mumbai: The firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Mumbai has triggered a political confrontation, with Opposition leaders targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the state's law and order situation and questioning the safety of citizens, public figures and elected representatives.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said the incident was particularly disturbing as it came soon after the shooting murder of Pradeep Purnekar, a Shiv Sena divisional chief, in Thane. Although Shroff escaped unharmed, the incident raised serious questions about public safety, he said.

“If political leaders and actors are not safe in the state, what can ordinary citizens expect?” Pawar asked in a social media post, criticising the government's handling of law and order. He also questioned whether investors would be willing to invest in Maharashtra if criminals could operate openly in the state's financial capital.

VIDEO | Nagpur: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accuses opposition parties of politicising the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff's car."I want to state clearly that opposition parties are trying to target us. They should introspect. These are the same people during whose tenure the government itself got its own police to carry out a murder. Have they forgotten the Mansukh Hiren murder? Have they forgotten how money was taken in transfer and posting matters, or how their ministers had to go to jail? Have they forgotten how even the country's biggest industrialists were not safe during their tenure, when their police were planting bombs outside their homes? Whatever they say, I firmly believe that people have faith in Mumbai Police, and Bollywood also trusts the force. I have assured Tiger Shroff that he need not worry. We will track down those responsible and ensure his complete safety," he said.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2026

Pawar urged the government to focus on administering the state effectively and, if necessary, hand over the Home portfolio to a capable minister.

Congress questions law and order

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal also launched a sharp attack on Fadnavis, alleging that the shooting had exposed the deteriorating law and order situation. He questioned the effectiveness of the police machinery and referred to reports linking the attack to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Sapkal challenged Fadnavis to bring Bishnoi to Mumbai for questioning and initiate appropriate legal action if the gangster's involvement was established. He alleged that criminals had become increasingly emboldened, while the police were more visible in taking action against Opposition leaders and students.

Claiming that criminal incidents were being reported openly in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur, Sapkal described Fadnavis as one of the most inactive Home Ministers in Maharashtra's history. These were political allegations made by the Congress leader.

Other Opposition leaders raise concerns

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also expressed concern over the state's crime situation, saying that rising criminal activity was a matter of serious concern. She alleged that the government was not treating the issue with the seriousness it deserved and linked the situation to drought and rising unemployment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant questioned the safety of ordinary citizens and criticised the BJP following the firing incident.

Meanwhile, MLA Zeeshan Siddique said he had been seeking security from the government but had not received it. His remarks added to the Opposition's questions about the security provided to public representatives.

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Fadnavis hits back at Opposition

Responding to the criticism, Fadnavis countered the Opposition by referring to incidents during the previous government's tenure, including the Mansukh Hiran murder case and the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia, in Mumbai in 2021.

“Have they forgotten how their ministers had to go to jail? Even the country's biggest industrialist was not safe during their tenure, as a bomb was planted outside his house,” Fadnavis said.

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