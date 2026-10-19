Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 'Attackers Are Cowards, Won't Be Spared,' Warns Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday condemned the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu, warning that such attacks would not be tolerated and that the perpetrators, along with those backing them, would be brought to justice.

The incident left Shroff's driver and an autorickshaw driver injured. The police have launched an investigation into the shooting, with Fadnavis stating that investigators had obtained some leads on the night of the incident itself.

#WATCH | Nagpur: Regarding the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I have assured Tiger Shroff that he need not worry. We will track down those responsible for this, and we will ensure complete safety; that is what we told him." https://t.co/aTZlVrS1zH — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

Fadnavis warns attackers of strict action

Describing the attackers as cowards who operate from hiding, the Chief Minister said Mumbai Police would identify and arrest those responsible. He also asserted that no one could openly challenge the police and get away with it.

“Those who attempt such attacks are cowards. They hide somewhere and make threats. Their attempts will be foiled, and they will not be spared,” Fadnavis said.

Referring to similar incidents in the past, he said Mumbai Police had tracked down not only the perpetrators but also their alleged handlers. He assured that the police would pursue the present case with the same determination.

Investigation to target wider criminal network

Fadnavis said the incident was both condemnable and serious, adding that the investigation would extend beyond the shooters to those who may have orchestrated or supported the attack.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that tracing criminal networks operating from outside Maharashtra and even outside India posed a challenge. However, he said the state police would coordinate with various central agencies to identify and dismantle the networks behind such attacks.

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Assurance of safety for Bollywood

Responding to concerns over the safety of Bollywood celebrities, Fadnavis said there was no reason for film personalities to be intimidated by such gangs. He described Mumbai Police as a professional force capable of dealing firmly with criminals and assured the film industry that the authorities would take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents and bring the accused to book.

He reiterated that the government would not tolerate attempts to threaten people through targeted attacks and that the investigation would seek to establish the full chain of responsibility, including the people operating behind the scenes.

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