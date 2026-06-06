Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Drama Series?

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 OTT Release Date |

The popular drama series Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is returning with its much-awaited Season 2, continuing the emotional and intense storyline that captivated viewers in the first season. Known for its themes of love, heartbreak, revenge, and personal transformation, the series has built a strong fan base among OTT audiences. Know plot, cast, streaming details, and more.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2: Streaming details

The upcoming series is set to premiere on JioHotstar, starting from June 19, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Pyaar karna galti thi ya galat insaan se pyaar karna? Hotstar Specials: Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2, streaming from June 19 only on JioHotstar." The upcoming season is expected to pick up from the dramatic conclusion of Season 1, diving deeper into the consequences faced by the lead characters.

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Plot

The series tells the story of Kuldeep, a young boy from a lower-class family who falls in love with Shanvika, a girl from an influential Chauhan family. When Kuldeep proposes to Shanvika for a relationship, she initially accepts, and everything seems to be going well for them. However, when Shanvika's family discovers her relationship with Kuldeep, she denies it and claims that he is after her.

This betrayal breaks Kuldeep's heart. The story unfolds as he decides to seek revenge on Shanvika for her disloyalty.

Cast and production of Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar

The cast of the series features Dhaval Thakur, Aniruddh Dave, Govind Pandey, Sanchita Basu, and Kapil Kanpuria, among others. It is directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath and written by Kamal Panday. It is produced by Bombay Show Studios.