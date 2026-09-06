'Three Pieces Of My Heart...': Farah Khan Gets Emotional As Her Children Move Abroad For Studies

Farah Gets Emotional As Her Children Move Abroad |

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently shared an emotional update about an important phase in her family’s life, revealing that her three children have moved abroad to pursue their studies. She also gave fans a glimpse of the emotional goodbyes through a series of family pictures shared on Instagram.

Farah gets emotional as children leave home

Farah took to Instagram on Sunday (September 6) to share several pictures featuring her children as they begin their new journeys in different cities. Along with the photos, she opened up about how difficult it was to say goodbye to all three of them.

Sharing the emotional note, Farah expressed how challenging it was to see her children leave home for college. The Tees Maar Khan director also added her trademark humour by taking a playful dig at her husband, filmmaker Shirish Kunder. She pointed out that while he helped with everything, he apparently skipped one important family duty - posing for the pictures.

She wrote, "If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3 pieces of my heart ❤️❤️❤️ Jao jee lo apni zindagi.. but remember, all roads lead back to Dad & mom.. to @shirishkunder for doing everything except coming in the family pics.."

Celebs react

Soon after Farah shared the post, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Saba Pataudi, Bosco Martis and Maniesh Paul dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor commented, "Faru making me cry ❤️😢😢" whereas stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Big hugs mamma."

Farah and Shirish got married in 2004 and are parents to triplets — daughters Diva and Anya, and son Czar. All three of them have largely stayed away from the limelight. They recently graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

As teenagers, Diva and Anya had showed an entrepreneurial streak. During the 2020 lockdown, they started The Mad Party Planners, an online party-planning venture that organised virtual birthday parties and other celebrations. Anya had also expressed an interest in opening an animal shelter and raised money for animals affected by the lockdown through her artwork.