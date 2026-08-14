'They Feel They Are Very Ugly': Filmmaker Farah Khan Makes Candid Revelation About Daughters Anya & Diva Kunder's 'Insecurities'

Filmmaker Farah Khan Makes Candid Revelation About Daughters Anya & Diva Kunder's 'Insecurities' |

Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan has two daughters, Anya and Diva Kunder, and a son, Czar Kunder. In her latest food vlog with Splitsvilla and Lock Upp fame Akanksha Choudhary, Farah revealed that her daughters are "insecure." While Akanksha opened up about her own insecurities and showed Farah her before-and-after pictures, the filmmaker revealed that her daughters also feel they are "ugly."

While showing Farah her before-and-after pictures, Akanksha confessed, "Main sabse jyada insecure ladki thi." To this, Farah responded, "Bhai, tu meri daughters ko mil le, unko bhi lagta hai wo bhot ugly hain."

Farah then asked Akanksha about meeting her daughters at the Lock Upp party. To this, Akanksha said, "Wo to bhot cute thin." Farah then added, "But they feel they are very ugly." When Akanksha showed Farah her old videos, the filmmaker remarked, "Oh my god, you look like my daughters only."

Who Are Farah Khan's Daughters Anya And Diva Kunder?

Farah Khan and filmmaker-editor Shirish Kunder welcomed their triplets, daughters Anya and Diva, and son Czar, in 2008 through IVF. Farah was 43 when she delivered the children after undergoing IVF treatment. She has spoken openly about not expecting triplets and about the risks doctors had discussed with her during the pregnancy.

Anya and Diva have largely stayed away from the limelight despite growing up in a Bollywood family. As teenagers, however, the sisters showed an entrepreneurial streak. During the 2020 lockdown, they started The Mad Party Planners, an online party-planning venture that organised virtual birthday parties and other celebrations. Anya had also expressed an interest in opening an animal shelter and raised money for animals affected by the lockdown through her artwork.

Both sisters recently graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School and have now moved on to higher education in the US. Congratulating her kids for their Graduation, Farah penned, "Don't know which is tougher...raising your kids or letting them go!? They can fly as high as they dream...there'll always be a nest waiting for them."