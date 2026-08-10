'I Want To Ask On Record...': Farah Khan Breaks Silence On 'Biased Host' Tag Over Qyuki Connection With Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra- VIDEO

Farah Khan Breaks Silence On 'Biased Host' Tag | YouTube

Farah Khan has finally addressed the "biased host" allegations that surfaced during Lock Upp 2. In her latest food vlog, the filmmaker spoke about the controversy while visiting the show's winner, Shreya Kalra, at her home after the finale. Farah addressed the rumours surrounding her equation with Shreya and the two's association with Qyuki, which had led some viewers to speculate that she was allegedly favouring the contestant on the show.

While visiting Shreya's home and sitting in front of her entire family, Farah said, "I want to ask on record- 'Shreya have we ever met before, before I saw you on stage?'" Shreya clearly replied, "No, never." Farah then explained, "Mereko 2 hafte (2 weeks later) ke baad pata chala kyunki people started saying that I am a biased host- Why? because iski bhi YouTube company Qyuki hai aur meri bhi Qyuki hai."

to everyone saying shes biased towards shreya here you go pic.twitter.com/U4Dt9DnTlB — rosé (@babyboyh3neybee) August 10, 2026

Farah then addressed the trolls and rumours, saying, "Ab Qyuki mein 70 content creators hain." She revealed that she called Sagar Gokhale, the Chief Innovation Officer of Qyuki Digital Media, after the rumours surfaced to ask whether Shreya was associated with Qyuki. Farah added, "I called Sagar Gokhale and I said 'Oh Shreya is from Qyuki?' So, he said 'Yeah, she is our creator from long time' I said, 'I didn't know about it.'" Farah thus dismissed the speculation that she knew about Shreya's association with Qyuki before hosting Lock Upp 2.

~ Trying so hard to create a image like this”preeti”

~ Bolo si, bechari si, massom si

~But Farah destroys her Bubble

And cooked her without oil 💀#ShreyaKalra pic.twitter.com/eHho9RQB7H — Masoom Si Poonam (@loading_drama) August 10, 2026

She then asked Shreya, "To main kaise biased thi tere liye?" while addressing the trolls. Shreya's response left everyone laughing. She replied, "Meri to maari hi gayi hai. Aapne mujhe first week mein bhi chillaya, jab main kuch acha karti tab bhi chillaya hai. Chillaya hi hai waise."

Lock upp 2 concluded with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner, taking home the trophy and Rs. 1 crore prize money. Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up, while Yogesh Rawat secured the second runner-up position.