Three-Hour-Long Phone Call? Ranveer Singh & Aditya Chopra's Equation Returns |

If you tell anyone that Aditya Chopra, who barely speaks (except to his 10-year-old daughter Adira), who is hardly seen, and who shuns the limelight, allegedly spoke to his protégé Ranveer Singh for three hours at a stretch, the world will mock you. But that’s reportedly what happened recently. The joke is that Adi, who probably hasn’t spoken to the other ‘R’ in his life, Rani Mukerji, for three hours in one go, is rumoured to have spoken to the Dhurandhar duology craze, Ranveer, for over three hours. Wow, that is a feat few actors can claim.

Ranveer Singh was launched by the elusive Aditya Chopra in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). Post this, Yash Raj Films’ talent wing started managing Ranveer’s career. For 11 years, everything this superstar did was keenly supervised by Adi himself. From scripts to fees, from leading lady suggestions to other producers on how to handle RS, all of it was micromanaged by YRF. Even when Rohit Shetty initially chose Ranveer for Simmba (2018), he approached Adi to borrow his protégé and was even given the ‘how-to-handle-Ranveer’ manual.

For a decade, ‘good boy’ Ranveer hung on to every word exchanged with his mentor. Then, in the winter of 2022, when Frankenstein’s Monster became restless and Adi, who reasoned that the maker is always bigger than the creature, reportedly expedited Ranveer’s exit from YRF. It is true that Ranveer grew restless. After duds like Befikre (2016) and Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), he asked to leave the YRF stable. And it is also true that Adi, who ‘cares’ for him, let him hunt for greener pastures.

In showbiz, the maker is as big, if not bigger, than the star. If Ranveer had a Dhurandhar with Aditya Dhar, YRF showed their true mettle with Saiyaara, which had a newbie, Ahaan Panday. The lesson for both sides being — we can do what you do.

In celebratory mode after Dhurandhar, an excited, elated, and exuberant Ranveer called his Godpa, Adi. And they spoke and spoke! Following this alleged three-hour-long conversation, a closed-door meeting reportedly took place. As of May 2026, Victor Frankenstein and his monster are back together, according to media reports. It’s folklore stuff; neither will be without each other again.

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However, what we are asking is whether this all began with that one three-hour-long phone call?Aditya Chopra isn’t talking; he never does.

And Ranveer’s ‘image-makers’, who have been working overtime since the Dhurandhar duo logy, are planting convenient & clever leaks in the media.

It is our guess that sooner or later, we will read the narrative of how Ranveer is a hot favourite of both AC (Aditya Chopra) and AD (Aditya Dhar).