Ranveer Singh To Start The Immortals Of Meluha In 2028 | FPJ Exclusive

13 years ago, Karan Johar’s dream to make the screen adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha with Hrithik Roshan was aborted. | Instagram

13 years ago, Karan Johar’s dream to make the screen adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha with Hrithik Roshan was aborted. It was titled Shuddhi back then, and everyone was excited because they felt that Hrithik, loosely referred to as Indian cinema’s Greek God, would make the perfect Lord Shiva, with his striking personality and searing amber-coloured eyes.

The Free Press Journal did a quick flashback, and we bring here the full details of that unfinished dream. Karan took to Twitter on February 17, 2014, to say that the film was still in the pipeline. “SHUDDHI will release on Friday, the 25th of December, 2015... the lead cast will be announced shortly,” the filmmaker tweeted.

Then, in 2016, KJo and his Agneepath director, Karan Malhotra, who was to helm Shuddhi for Dharma Productions, announced that Shuddhi had been shelved.

In 2017, rumours surfaced about Sanjay Leela Bhansali calling Amish Tripathi and showing an interest in the same Immortals of Meluha. Later, Ajay Devgn also had some closed-door talks on the same, say sources.

Here we are in 2026, with Ranveer Singh reportedly acquiring the rights to the Immortals of Meluha trilogy from Amish. Apparently, the author denied the story to a trade portal and added that no negotiations had been completed and the rights were very much with him.

But sources say that Singh has apparently acquired the book rights for a rumoured Rs 40 crore, and he will be producing this film under his banner, Maa Kasam Films, most likely in partnership with Birla Studios.

Ranveer is talking of starting the trilogy in 2028 because he needs heavy prep to play the title role of Lord Shiva.

We sent a message to Amish, who replied, “Arrey no, no. This is not true. These are rumours. I am in the UK with my son, and I woke up this morning to see a flood of messages, but this news is not true.”

We asked Ranveer Singh’s team if they had anything to add, and they maintained a “No comment” stand. But the trade continues to chant, “Har Har Mahadev!” So, whether Meluha will happen or not remains a question mark.