‘Gadi Ka Chalan Mat Kaat Dena’: Dhurandhar Fame Rakesh Bedi Gets Surprised As Traffic Cops Turn Into Fanboys; Hilarious Signal Encounter Goes Viral- Watch VIDEO

Dhurandhar Fame Rakesh Bedi Gets Surprised As Traffic Cops Turn Into Fanboys- Watch VIDEO |

A video of Rakesh Bedi is winning the internet, where traffic police were seen praising him for his performance in Dhurandhar. At a traffic signal, officers stopped to meet Rakesh and appreciated his acting in Aditya Dhar’s film, unaware that the entire interaction was being captured on camera.

In an interview with Mashable India, Rakesh was in conversation with the host when they were unexpectedly stopped by traffic police, leading to a warm and heartfelt exchange. The officers shook hands with him and said, "Jabardast picture hai Dhurandhar." One of them added that he had watched the film at PVR and loved it, while another officer clicked a selfie with the actor. Realising he was being recorded, the traffic officer asked, "Avi chal raha hai kya ye?"

The officer further shared that he had also seen Tiranga, in which Rakesh acted alongside Nana Patekar, and recalled his performances with Salman Khan as well. During the light-hearted conversation, Rakesh jokingly said, "Avi mere gadi ka chalan mat kaat dena." The officer burst into laughter at his witty remark, making the moment even more memorable.

Rakesh Bedi is a veteran Indian actor known for his versatile work in theatre, films, and television, especially in comedy roles. He studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, which laid the foundation for his acting career. One of his early film appearances was in Saath Saath (1982), where he played a supporting role. His breakthrough came soon after with the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), which earned him widespread recognition for his comic timing. He later became a household name through hit films like Chashme Buddoor and Yes Boss, as well as popular TV sitcoms such as Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and Shrimaan Shrimati, establishing himself as one of India’s most loved comedic actors.