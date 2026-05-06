Dhurandhar Actor Rakesh Bedi Shoots Dance Number With Nora Fatehi; Says 'I Have Tried My Best...' - Watch Video

Rakesh Bedi Shoots Dance Number With Nora Fatehi | Instagram

The Dhurandhar franchise has surely given veteran actor Rakesh Bedi's career a boost. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a video in which he revealed that he is shooting for a dance number with Nora Fatehi. Even the actress is a part of the video; however, it is not yet known which movie they are shooting for.

Bedi captioned the video as, "Dance with Nora Fatehi was a great experience (sic)." In the video, he says, "Today, I am shooting with one of the biggest stars of India, biggest sensation, great actor, great dancer, none other than Nora Fatehi."

He further says, "I am so happy to work with you. I hope you are also. I have tried my best to compete with you. To be as good as you are." In the video, Nora praises Bedi's dance moves, and the veteran actor says that she is lying.

In the comment, Nora wrote, "U are amazing sir ! Such an honor to work with you! (sic)."

It is a fun video, and we are sure that the audience is now quite keen to watch this dance number featuring Nora Fatehi and Rakesh Bedi.

Rakesh Bedi Upcoming Movies

Bedi's next release is David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2026. So, we wonder if Bedi and Fatehi have teamed up for Varun Dhawan's film.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, in the lead roles, was slated to release on May 22, 2026. But, after Toxic got delayed, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was postponed to June 5, 2026.

Well, of course, after the Dhurandhar franchise, now everyone is eagerly waiting to watch Bedi's performance in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.