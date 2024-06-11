 'Those 10 Days Were Darkest Days Of My Life,' Says Zayn Ibad Khan On His Preparations For Gunaah
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Those 10 Days Were Darkest Days Of My Life,' Says Zayn Ibad Khan On His Preparations For Gunaah

'Those 10 Days Were Darkest Days Of My Life,' Says Zayn Ibad Khan On His Preparations For Gunaah

Zayn Ibad Khan has recently opened up on his preparations for Disney Plus Hotstar's Gunah and calls it emotionally challenging.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
article-image

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Shiva in the streaming series 'Gunaah' has called his character a hopeless romantic, sharing how he has literally isolated himself and did not use his phone for 10 days in order to portray the real emotions.

Read Also
Gunaah OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Surbhi Jyoti & Gashmeer Mahajani’s Series
article-image

Talking about the similarities between him and his character, Zayn said, "I think Shiva is hopelessly romantic and I think I am also the same. He is a little selfless and I think I am also selfless when it comes to my loved ones. This has been one of the toughest characters that I have played in my life."

Further delving into the preparations for the role, Zayn, who is also known for his work in 'Aashiqana' shared, ''The emotional dilemma and the trauma that Shiva has been through was the toughest part for me. This is because if I am playing the character, I would need to do complete justice to him. So to portray these real emotions I literally isolated myself - I didn't talk to my family, I didn't use my phone, except for work purposes, for a good 10 days."

"We were doing all the emotional sequences in one go, so those 10 days were the darkest days of my life. I haven't even met eyes with the people on set because it was so challenging and emotional. I was living Shiva's pain and feeling every ounce of it. I genuinely did not speak to anyone on set except when they said roll," he added. The show also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti. Directed by Anil Senior and created by Anirudh Pathak, the series is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Currently, Zayn is helming Nia Sharma starrer Suhagan Chudail on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Those 10 Days Were Darkest Days Of My Life,' Says Zayn Ibad Khan On His Preparations For Gunaah

'Those 10 Days Were Darkest Days Of My Life,' Says Zayn Ibad Khan On His Preparations For Gunaah

Here's When Shakti Arora Will Shoot For His Last Episode In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Exclusive)...

Here's When Shakti Arora Will Shoot For His Last Episode In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Exclusive)...

Who Is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Kannada Actor Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Who Is Darshan Thoogudeepa? Kannada Actor Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Shahid Kapoor To Make A Guest Appearance In Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan's Ishq Vishk Rebound?

Gopichand Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT Platforms

Gopichand Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actor On OTT Platforms