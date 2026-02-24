'Thode Pain Mein Hai...': Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update After Wife Dipika Kakar Undergoes Surgery For 1.3 Cm Stomach Cyst

Dipika Kakar undergoes surgery for stomach cyst | Photo Via Instagram

Months after her liver cancer treatment, television actress Dipika Kakar revealed on her YouTube channel that she had developed a 1.3 cm cyst in her stomach and would need surgery. Now, her husband Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a health update, saying she is doing 'fine' after undergoing the procedure in the hospital.

Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Update After Dipika Kakar's Cyst Surgery

On Tuesday, February 24, Shoaib took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Allah ke karam se aur aapki sabki duaon se Dippi' procedure is done. All went well. She is also doing fine bas thode pain mein hai, but nothing to worry. Thank you once again for all your prayers."

Earlier, Shoaib shared that on Friday night, Dipika's stomach pain worsened, and after consulting a doctor and undergoing a CT scan, they discovered that she had another 13 mm (1.3 cm) cyst.

To this, Dipika added, "Along with the stomach, I have been getting the same shoulder pain for two days. That was alarming for us. However, the doctors are saying that the pain in the left shoulder is not because of that."

Dipika grew emotional while speaking about the experience. "Yes, I was very scared this morning. But I’m grateful we found out in time. That’s why regular follow-ups are so important. Even if there is slight pain, don’t ignore it... see a doctor immediately. This illness can return, and doctors always stress the importance of timely check-ups. We have been following all medical advice, but sometimes things happen beyond our control."

Shoaib further shared that following the surgery, Dipika's treatment plan may undergo a significant change, with her oral chemotherapy likely to be discontinued and replaced with immunotherapy.