‘This Mommy Has Dreams Too’: Karishma Tanna Returns To Garba Stage Two Months Postpartum, Opens Up About Balancing Motherhood And Passion | Instagram

Television actress Karishma Tanna recently returned to the stage to perform Garba at an event in Hyderabad, more than a year after she last danced. The actress, who welcomed her baby just over two months ago, shared a video of her performance on social media, opening up about her postpartum recovery, embracing motherhood and finding a balance between her family and her passion for performing.

Karishma wrote, “After a year, I danced garba again… and my heart felt right at home.” She went on to talk about her postpartum recovery and how she is still finding her rhythm. The actress, who welcomed her first baby on July 29, 2025, wrote, “Just over two months postpartum, I’m still healing, I am still few kgs heavy, still finding my rhythm.”

Talking about her dreams and the happiness she finds on stage, Karishma wrote, “But this Mommy has dreams, too. I’m happiest with my family, and there’s a happiness I find on stage that’s always been a part of me. I’m learning to make room for both, one day at a time.”

She then went on to express her gratitude for being able to return to work and perform in front of a live audience while embracing motherhood. Karishma described the love she received from the audience in Hyderabad as a blessing and expressed her hope of performing more often, with her family cheering her on. She wrote, “To work, to dance, to feel so much love from an audience… what a blessing! Hyderabad, you filled my heart. Here’s to many more nights of doing what I love, with the people I love cheering me on.”

Karishma married businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 29, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. They later revealed their son’s name as Ved Tanna Bangera, which they said signifies sacred knowledge, wisdom and light.