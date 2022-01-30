THIS is what Durga Jasraj aims to do for musicians and music students through the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation

The Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation was launched on January 28 via a virtual event. It was also the late legendary vocalist’s birth anniversary. Founded by his daughter Durga Jasraj, along with Neeraj Jaitly, the foundation aims to take forward the legacy and philosophy of India's celebrated musical genius.

Durga has a very focused vision for the foundation. "Jab maine bachpan mein kaha tha ki Doordarshan par classical music interesting nahin dikhata, bapuji replied back saying, ”Tum aisa kyun bol rahi ho? Tum yeh soocho ki tum kya kar sakti ho." I was 14 years old then, but this stayed with me. In these times, so many issues are glaring at us. The fact is that so much has changed. This is the wealth of the country and this planet. This is our time to do our bit, so the next generation also carries it forward, though music has been life to all for centuries,” Durga shares.

Durga Jasraj with her father Pandit Jasraj | Pic:Twitter/@durgajasraj

Elaborating further, she adds, “At this time, it is the welfare of the artists. We have noticed they are going through such challenging times. Therefore our main focus is to generate employment. We are talking of thousands of those artists who can be very good teachers. We want to add them to this foundation as they can teach music.”

According to Durga, various musical courses will be taught digitally and will be beneficial for both students, teachers and every one associated with music. “Yes, it will be online. If you want to understand about sitar and other instruments, here you can find yourself a good guru. It will also focus on the welfare of the musicians. It will look into skill development and granting employment. Apart from musicians’ this foundation will also list instruments makers. The welfare of the musicians by finding financial institutions to support them, in a way they ensure more personalised policies and promote all genres of Indian music. Bhartiya sangeet is huge. It’s not Hindustani classical music alone. There are bhajans, kirtans, Margi Sangeet, Haveli Sangeet, folk music and Qawwali. We are planning to give musicians the right projections and help people to understand the ways of learning and enjoying as well consuming music,” she explains.

Today, the youth in India and across the globe are heavily into rap and modern music, however Durga refuses to budge. “Classical music is not only craved worldwide but also in India. I can defy you! Come and attend my concerts. If my programme is for six hours, no audience will get up and walk away until the concert is over. You have to design it like that. You have to spend money, time and energy. And get talented people on board. Don’t blame music for it. Music main woh taqat hai hi. If you do a C-Grade film, no big hero can carry it on his shoulders. For one good film, you need to have a talented lot to carry it on a hero’s shoulders. Similarly, for an Indian musical concert or traditional musical concert, you have to have over 360 degrees of understanding,” she concludes.

