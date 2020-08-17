India

From Shiv Raksha Stotram to Baaje Baaje Payaliya - Top 10 songs by Pandit Jasraj

By FPJ News Service

Pandit Jasraj, an Indian classical vocalist, belonging to the Mewati Gharana passed away at 90 in New Jersey, US on Monday, his daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed.

He celebrated his 90th birthday in January this year.

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades.

Pandit's musical career spanned more than 80 years and has been conferred with Padma Shri (1975), Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1987), Padma Bhushan (1990) and Padma Vibhushan (2000) among others.

Pandit Jasraj was globally known for his devotional composition. His songs Govind Damodar Madhveti, Baba Ompuri Katha, Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya, Shri Madhurashtakam, Shiv Dhun, Om Namah Shivay are counted among the best composed devotional songs.

Shiv Raksha Stotram composed by Pandit in 2002 gave him global accreditation.

In addition to performing classical music, Jasraj has worked to popularise semi-classical musical styles, such as Haveli Sangeet, which involves semi-classical performances in temples. He has also sung classical and semi-classical compositions for film soundtracks, such as the song, 'Vandana Karo'.

Here are his top 10 songs:

Shiv Raksha Stotram (2002)

Shyam Manohar

Tum Par Vaari

Kajrare Naina

Jal Jamuna

Baaje Baaje Payaliya

Mero Allah

Laage Laa

Aaye Raghuvir

Signature

Mohan Madhur Aaj

Pandit Jasraj- Best Songs- Medley

Listen to other best compositions of Pandit Jasraj:

