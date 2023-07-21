THIS Is What Actor Ayub Khan Has To Say About Comparisons With The Legendary Dilip Kumar... Read On To Find Out

Ayub Khan (l), Dilip Kumar (r) | Ayub Khan's Pic: Instagram/dk651058

Ayub Khan is currently seen in Neerja - Ek Nayi Pehchaan. The show premiered on Colors TV on July 10. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive interaction.

When Ayub began his acting journey in films, everyone would associate his mannerisms and body language with his uncle, the legendary late Dilip Kumar. Ayub says, “Yes, you cannot compare me to a legend like Dilip saab. I cannot match him. I have consciously tried to stay away from being recognised as someone who copies him. As mediocre, my performance might be, I should be known for my performance. I should be known for whatever little bit I can make. It’s so inspiring and addictive wanting to play a role the way he would have played. But I consciously tried to stay away from it.”

He adds, “I think it was just basically because we are family, he is my uncle and they probably presumed that there would be many similarities and they were hoping to get to see those similarities. But I completely destroyed it.”

Ayub then reveals that he met veteran actress and the late thespian’s wife Saira Banu. “I met Sairaji just a couple of months back. She is not feeling too well. Yes, she has gone into reclusiveness because Dilip saab was like her child at one point of time. She always took care of him though,” he shares.

When asked if he is acting in any films, pat comes the reply, “There has been an explosion of work whether it’s film, TV or OTT. I did one OTT project called The Family Vacation. It’s more family oriented. I like that genre. There are other popular genres on the OTT but I feel a little awkward to be part of those genres. I’m okay with outspoken roles, but the sexual part of it I have not done as I’m not comfortable doing any such parts.”

He adds, “OTT platforms are also fantastic as they allow you to explore different ideas and genres and story lines and roles. I think there has been an explosion of artistry in this industry.”

When asked about his most favourite film, Ayub gushes, “For me, it’s of course my father Nasir Khan’s film Gunga Jumna (1961) which I will never forget. It’s one of the most memorable films of mine. I don’t think today’s youth even knows about it. But that’s literally a film where you get to see Dilip saab in his element. I think he performed beautifully in that film. My father was also there. Both real brothers were playing reel brothers on screen.”

When asked if he’s missing acting in film, he concludes, “Not to sound pompous, I have fairly enough and good work over here in TV. I am busy doing back-to-back projects. I would love to do films and I am also getting offers, but I am not able to give them dates.”

