This Is Us Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away At 66

Emmy Award winning actor Ron Cephas Jones, best known for his work in the highly acclaimed American drama series 'This Is Us' for playing William Hill, has died at the age of 66.

A representative for the actor confirmed Jones' death to People magazine on the night of August 19th (Pacific Standard Time). Issuing a statement for the late actor, the representative said: "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue."

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway," the statement continued.

Concluding the statement, the representative added: "Ron's inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on 'This is Us'. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones."

Ron Fogelman, the creator of 'This Is Us', took to social media to mourn the loss of Cephas and to remember the great time he had collaborating with the actor on the drama series.

"A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best - on-screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don't think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut. because everything he did was perfect." Fogelman shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In another statement on X, Fogelman continued: "I first got to know Ron at the start of 'This Is Us', a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon. He was always steady, always grateful - even as the madness swirled around us. He loved actors. He LOVED his daughter. And we loved him. All of Us."

In addition to 'This Is Us', Emmy winning actor also appeared in 'Mr. Robot', 'The Get Down' and 'Luke Cage' among many more.

