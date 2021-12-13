THIS is the reason why Dilnaz Irani admires her Aarya 2 co-star Sushmita Sen

Dilnaz Irani, who has acted in films like Jodhaa Akbar, Heroine and Aligarh, is the latest entrant in the Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya season 2. The actress plays a public prosecutor in the Emmy Award-nominated web series. Opening up about the show and her role in it she says, ”My latest web show, Aarya 2 has started and is doing pretty well. I wasn’t a part of its first season. I am playing a public prosecutor, and it’s interesting. I auditioned and bagged the role. I was keen to collaborate with director Ram Madhvani based on his past work.”

Dilnaz is all praise for Sushmita, with whom she shares screen space in the show. “Most of my scenes are with Sushmita. We did a lot of workshops before embarking on the shoot. Initially, I was literally nervous when I did my workshops with her. But within the first five minutes, she was so welcoming with all the new entrants in the show that I felt at ease. She is so warm and encouraging. In fact, she lets you shine as a co-actor.”

The actress went on to add how Sushmita’s personality is so inspiring. "Sushmita has no airs at all, but yes, she has an aura. As soon as she enters the room, she makes heads turn. She commands that attention. How I wish I could get at least five per cent of it. She is a strong woman who has made a place for herself. It’s amazing to see a woman make that perfect place in a male-dominated arena,” Dilnaz gushes.

Apart from Aarya 2, Dilnaz also has a show lined up with R Madhavan. “Decoupled is a comedy plus drama show, which follows a writer (Madhavan) and his wife (Surveen Chawla). They announce their divorce with a party. This journey ends up exposing other absurd relationships in their world. It’s an interesting and funny show, and coincidently, Madhavan’s character is named Aarya in it! It has an ensemble cast,” Dilnaz shares.

Dilnaz has signed another web series which will release next year. “I am also doing another show titled Guilty Minds. Each episode will be a different story,” she concludes.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:00 AM IST