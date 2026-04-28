'This Is Just The Beginning...': Wamiqa Gabbi Pens Emotional Note As Bhooth Bangla Becomes Her First ₹100 Crore Film

Wamiqa Gabbi scores first Rs 100 crore hit with Bhooth Bangla | Photo Via Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi’s recently released theatrical film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, has crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 150 crore worldwide in its second week. This also marks a special milestone, as it is Wamiqa’s first Rs 100 crore film in her career. Sharing photos with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, Rajpal Yadav, and the rest of the Bhooth Bangla cast, Wamiqa penned an emotional note.

Wamiqa Gabbi Scores First Rs 100 Crore Hit With Bhooth Bangla

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (April 28), she wrote: "My first 100 crore film. Grateful beyond words to @priyadarshan.official , @akshaykumar , @ektarkapoor and @f.a.a.r.a … along with the entire cast and crew who believed in this film and gave it everything. Bhooth Bangla is as much yours as it is ours. And to the audience… thank you for seeing it, feeling it, and slowly making space for it… and for me. Every step here has been earned, learned, and deeply felt. This is just the beginning… I’ll keep showing up, keep growing, and keep entertaining you… always."

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 11

On Day 11 (second Monday), Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 3.65 crore, marking a 70% drop from Day 10 (second Sunday), when it earned Rs 12.50 crore. On Day 11, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 3.65 crore across 8,755 shows, taking its total India gross to Rs 139.25 crore and India net to Rs 117.05 crore so far.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 11, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 49.50 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection to Rs 188.75 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Bhooth Bangla 3 stars, and the review read as, "Bhooth Bangla has a very interesting concept, and the first half of the film is hilarious. But an average second half and not-so-great climax make the movie weak. If you are looking for a perfect horror-comedy, then you might get disappointed after watching Bhooth Bangla. However, this film can be just a timepass watch for the weekend."