'She Has Her Own Identity': Akshay Kumar Defends Bhooth Bangla Co-Star Wamiqa Gabbi Amid Aishwarya Rai Comparisons

Actor Akshay Kumar has come out in strong support of his Bhooth Bangla co-star Wamiqa Gabbi, and addressed the frequent comparisons she faces with industry icons like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. For those unversed, Wamiqa has often been a talking point on social media for her striking looks, especially her expressive eyes and sharp features, with many people drawing parallels to Aishwarya. However, Akshay believes the young actress stands firmly on her own merit.

In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor spoke about her journey and individuality and said, "Wamiqa's eyes are like Aishwarya Rai’s, but she has her own identity. She is doing things her own way. She entered the film industry after a lot of struggle. She worked in Punjabi films, and now she is working across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema, exploring every genre.”

Interestingly, Wamiqa herself has previously reacted to such comparisons with her trademark wit. Earlier this year, when a video of her went viral online, she responded sarcastically in the comments, writing, “Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ approve nahi hua (Talented and beautiful too? Thank you. Don’t about the rest, but we also tried ‘Wamiqa for next President’, but that wasn’t approved)."

Akshay and Wamiqa are now seen together in Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. In the film, Akshay plays Arjun, a man investigating a haunted haveli while dealing with supernatural elements and comic chaos, while Wamiqa essays the role of Priya, his romantic interest.

The film also marks a much-anticipated reunion between Akshay and Priyadarshan, known for delivering several popular comedies in the past. Alongside them, the ensemble cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu in key roles, promising a mix of humour and horror for audiences. The film received mixed reviews from critics and fans.