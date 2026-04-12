BTS Video: Akshay Kumar's Prank On Wamiqa Gabbi During Bhooth Bangla Song Shoot Leaves Her Startled

A behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is winning the internet with a funny moment involving Akshay Kumar and his co-star Wamiqa Gabbi. The clip shows the actor’s well-known prankster side as he pulls a harmless trick on the actress during the shoot of a song sequence.

The BTS video shows Wamiqa secured with a safety harness as part of the choreography for the song. She is lifted and pulled onto a table where Akshay is standing. However, just as she lands and begins performing her dance step, Akshay suddenly pushes her away in a playful manner.

Despite the safety setup, the move leaves Wamiqa startled for a moment before the crew bursts into laughter.

The light-hearted prank became a fun moment on set, and it once again gave a glimpse of Akshay’s playful personality. The actor has often been known for pulling jokes and pranks on his co-stars during film shoots.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is among the most anticipated Hindi films of 2026 and has already generated considerable buzz. The film marks the reunion of Akshay with filmmaker Priyadarshan after nearly 14 years. The duo is known for delivering several cult comedy classics together.

The recently released trailer of Bhooth Bangla has also been trending on YouTube and has garnered massive views across platforms. Packed with nostalgic comedy elements, eerie visuals, jump scares and quirky humour, the film promises to bring back the charm of the classic Bollywood horror-comedy genre.

The cast includes veteran actors such as Paresh Rawal, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav, along with Tabu and Wamiqa. The fresh on-screen pairing of Akshay and Wamiqa has also caught the attention of audiences.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to have paid previews in theatres starting April 16, 2026, from 9 PM onwards.