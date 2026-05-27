'This Is How Low They Can Get': Tanya Mittal's Fans Called Out For 'Abusing' Influencer Prince Chaudhary Amid Outfit Controversy

Tanya Mittal's Fans Called Out For 'Abusing' Influencer Prince Chaudhary Amid Outfit Controversy |

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal was recently accused by influencer and business owner Prince Chaudhary of not returning a dress from his label. In his latest video, Prince claimed that after he confronted the issue on social media and informed Tanya’s brother about possible legal action, the dress was finally returned. However, he alleged that he is now being "abused" by Tanya’s fans. Addressing the matter in a recent post, Prince urged Tanya to teach her fans some morality.

Prince shared a screenshot showing abusive messages allegedly sent by one of Tanya’s fans. Sharing the now-deleted story, Prince asked Tanya, "Putting up this story and tagging us, within minutes deleting it, what is all this chaos behind the name of FANDOM? @tanyamittalofficial."

Tanya Mittal |

Calling out the remarks made by Tanya’s alleged fan, Prince added, "This is how low they can get publicly abusing just because we've stood up for the truth and facts?" Towards the end of the post, Prince suggested Tanya should teach her fans some morality, if they are indeed her supporters. He wrote, "Even if they're your fans which it hardly feels like teach and bless them with some morality and dignity."

Prince also recently shared another video in which he spoke about taking legal action against Tanya if the dress was not returned within the next 24-48 hours. The message he allegedly sent to Tanya’s brother read, "Consider this a final warning to arrange the return of the outfit within the next 24/48 hours. Falling this, we will have no option but to proceed with formal legal action and recovery proceedings." However, Prince later claimed that the lehenga suddenly “appeared” and was being sent back to him.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Prince "strongly condemned" Tanya’s PR team and some of her fans for allegedly calling him a “clout chaser” after he spoke publicly about the issue. He also thanked several media platforms, including Free Press Journal, for reporting on the matter and bringing attention to it.