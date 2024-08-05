'This Is Horrible': Sonam Kapoor REACTS To Rising Death Toll In Bangladesh Amid Massive Protests

Hundreds of people have been killed in the massive clashes that have erupted across Bangladesh as people protested against the government. And Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has now reacted to it, callng the situation "horrible".

Sonam took to her Instagram handle to share a post which stated that as many 66 people died in Bangladesh in a single day due to the protests. Condemning the violence, the Neerja actress wrote, "This is horrible".

"Let's all pray for Bangladeshi people," she added.

Massive protests erupted in Bangladesh as students sought an end to the quota system for securing government jobs in the country. The protests turned violent ad unruly after the protestors clashed with pro-government activists and cops.

In the midst of this, Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister on Monday and fled the country. If reports are to be believed, she is expected to take a pit-stop in India and fly off to London.

After Hasina's resignation and exit from the country, protestors were seen barging inside her official residence and feasting on the food inside the house. They also looted the house, lay down on the sofa and swam in the swimming pool of the house.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that an interim government will take over the country.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled how Hasina's government banned the release of his film Faraaz in the country, and hoped for justice to prevail for the citizens.

Seeing the events unfold in Bangladesh reminds me of the Faraaz release saga. It is streaming globally on Netflix except in Bangladesh where it has been banned.



The release of ‘Faraaz’ based on the Holey Artisan Bakery, Dhaka attack of 2016 was sought to be stalled for nearly… pic.twitter.com/dQIP9pF9P1 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 5, 2024

"The film...apparently showed Sheikh Hasina's government and machinery in poor light. This was a government that wanted nobody outside Bangladesh to know that they were simply inept and run by a highly authoritarian leader who was afraid of any criticism towards herself. They wanted to cover up their bloodied hands by shutting our voice and our right to tell a story that is a mirror to our times, a study of our youth, a critique of authoritarian governments and majoritarian states," he wrote.