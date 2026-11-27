'This Is Funny Now!': Pakistani Actress Rabya Kulsoom Compares Dhurandhar's Pakistan Success With Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Show Row In India |

Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has been making headlines amid the controversy surrounding its proposed release in India. Amid the ongoing row, Pakistani actress Rabya Kulsoom Rehan took to social media to draw a comparison between the show and the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. Reacting to reports that the Centre has asked Netflix to ensure Pakistani content is not streamed in India, Rabya claimed that Dhurandhar had remained at No. 1 in Pakistan for weeks.

The Pakistani television and film actress shared a post on her Instagram Story referring to the latest developments surrounding the series. Taking a dig at the situation, she wrote, "When Dhurandhar becomes No. 1 in Pakistan for weeks knowing it's against us speaks volumes about how secure Pakistan is as a nation."

She further expressed her reaction to the controversy surrounding Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, adding, "This is not even sad. It's funny now!"

She later shared another news report from an Indian media outlet featuring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, expressing her excitement over their coverage. "Mahira and Fawad making it to every major portal in India, and I absolutely love it!" she wrote.

The controversy surrounding Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo began after Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming Pakistani series on November 24, featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir. Soon after, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop the show from streaming in India and calling for a permanent ban on Pakistani content across OTT platforms. The association cited national security concerns and the existing restrictions on Pakistani-origin content following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also backed the demand. Amid the growing backlash, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reportedly asked Netflix to comply with its May 8, 2025 advisory and ensure that Pakistani-origin content is not made available to Indian viewers. Netflix is yet to clarify whether the series will be accessible in India when it premieres on December 4.

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