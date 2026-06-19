'This And Nothing Else': Surbhi Jyoti Gives Fans First Peek Of Newborn Daughter

Surbhi Jyoti Gives Fans First Peek Of Newborn Daughter |

Five days after announcing the birth of her daughter, television actress Surbhi Jyoti gave fans a heartwarming glimpse of her newborn baby girl. Surbhi and her husband, Sumit Suri, welcomed their daughter on June 13, 2026, and have since been soaking in the joys of parenthood.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Surbhi shared an adorable photo of her little one holding Sumit's finger. The baby girl was dressed in a white outfit and could be seen tightly gripping her father's hand, while Surbhi's hand appeared beneath the newborn. Adding an emotional touch to the post, the actress used "Hey Little Love" by Simone Tang as the background song and captioned the picture, "This and nothing else."

Earlier, Surbhi had announced the arrival of her baby girl with a heartfelt Instagram post that read, "Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude." The announcement card further stated, "It's a girl! 13th June, 2026." Soon after, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues.

Among those who showered the couple with love were Jennifer Winget, who wrote, "Big big congrats!!", and Hina Khan, who commented, "Mashaallah." Divyanka Tripathi also extended her wishes, writing, "Congratulations Surbhi." Celebrating the actress's new chapter, Nia Sharma commented, "Many congratulations on this new journey of motherhood… Kal tak hum hi children the." Asha Negi, Anita Hassanandani, Avika Gor, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Wahi, Arjit Taneja and several other television celebrities also congratulated the new parents.

Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with actor and producer Sumit Suri on October 27, 2024, in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple had been in a long-term relationship before getting married and often shared glimpses of their life together on social media.

On the professional front, Surbhi rose to fame with her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in the hit television show Qubool Hai, which made her a household name. She further cemented her popularity with shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3 and Naagin 4. The actress has also appeared in Punjabi films, including Ik Kudi Punjab Di and Munde Patiala De, besides featuring in several music videos and digital projects over the years.