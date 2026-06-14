Surbhi Jyoti Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Sumit Suri 1.8 Years After Marriage; Karan Wahi, Hina Khan & Other Celebs Congratulate

Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri welcome baby girl | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday, June 13. The couple shared the happy news with their fans and well-wishers through a joint social media post, receiving an outpouring of love from friends, colleagues, and followers.

Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri Become Parents To A Baby Girl

In a joint post shared on a pink-themed template, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter, writing, "It's a girl! 13th June, 2026. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

Check it out:

Celebs React

Soon after the couple revealed the arrival of their daughter, congratulatory messages poured in from members of the television industry. Several celebrities, including Karan Wahi, Hina Khan, and Kishwer Merchant, were among those who extended their heartfelt wishes to the new parents.

Fans also flooded the comments section with messages celebrating the arrival of the newest member of the family.

Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri's wedding and romance

Surbhi and Sumit tied the knot at Aahana Luxury Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand on October 27, 2024. Their friends from the television industry including Rithvikk Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer, Suyash, Chirag Paswan and Vishal Singh among others were present at the duo's nuptials.

The couple reportedly fell in love on the sets of their music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they played husband and wife. In May 2024, Surbhi had made her relationship with Sumit official on her Instagram.

Surbhi is best known for her performances in popular television shows such as Qubool Hai and Naagin 3, where she earned a massive fan following. Sumit, meanwhile, has appeared in several television and film projects over the years.