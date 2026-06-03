'They Were Talking About My Daughter & Wife': Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About Facing Social Media Backlash Over Ghooskhor Pandat Title Controversy

Manoj Bajpayee On Ghooskhor Pandat Title Controversy |

Earlier this year, when Netflix announced a film titled Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, the film faced a lot of controversy because of its title. The makers, OTT platform, and the actor received a lot of backlash on social media. Recently, in an interview, Bajpayee opened up about facing social media backlash amid the title controversy.

While talking to NDTV, the actor said, "Tell me, how is it right to send me death threats? How is it right to drag my family into the whole picture and use all kinds of obscene language? What is my family's fault? My family has female members whom you are talking about. How far do you think it is right to demean a woman who has no responsibility in naming the film? How far is it right that you are sending death threats to me, who is part of it as an actor? Death threats? For the name? I mean, just for the name."

The actor added that these bots and trolls are everywhere, and it is difficult for him to know whom to take seriously and whom not to. He said, "I was disappointed. I really don't know. I was feeling bad for my family members, who have nothing to do with it. They were talking about my 15-year-old daughter. They were talking about my wife."

The actor explained that when a film's title is decided, actors are usually not part of the process. So, when the OTT platform and the director decided to go with the title, he didn't see any problem with it.

Bajpayee also stated that there was a section of people who had issues with the title, so they decided to change it. He said, "When we went to court, we were ready to change the title. In one hearing, everything was taken care of."

While the makers have confirmed that the title will be changed, the new title has not yet been announced.

Manoj Bajpayee Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Bajpayee will next be seen in a movie titled Governor, which is slated to release on June 12, 2026.