'They Did Not Support...': Raees Director Rahul Dholakia Calls Out Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh For Skipping Chetak Screen Awards 2026?

Rahul Dholakia Calls Out Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh For Skipping Chetak Screen Awards 2026? |

Film director, producer, and screenwriter Rahul Dholakia took to X to call out those who skipped the Chetak Screen Awards, and fans were quick to link his post to Dhurandhar 2 director Aditya Dhar. Rahul wrote on X, "Extremely disappointed (Not surprised) that most people who were nominated for, and also won the awards, did not show up to accept." For context, Dhar won the Best Dialogue and Best Director Award for Dhurandhar, and Ranveer Singh received the Best Actor award, but neither attended the ceremony to accept it.

Highlighting the lack of attendance, Rahul added, "I am not surprised because in most award functions, those winning it know in advance and attend only if there are winning- Disappointed because here #chetakscreenawards are trying to do something different, everyone knew about it, but they did not support." He further commented that such people are not truly part of the filmmaking fraternity but remain confined to their own circles.

Extremely disappointed ( Not surprised) that most people who were nominated for , and also won the awards did not show up to accept. I am not surprised because in most award functions, those winning it know in advance and attend only if there are winning- Disappointed because -… — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) April 6, 2026

Since Aditya Dhar was absent, his award was accepted on his behalf by the film’s sound designer, Bishwadeep Chatterjee. Notably, Ranveer Singh was also absent from the ceremony and did not collect his Best Actor award.

Reacting to Rahul’s post, one user wrote, "First you bunch of people criticize the film by calling it propaganda and then you want them to show for picking awards, hypocrisy at its best." Another called out Raees director, "You guys are hypocrite that's why Dhurandhar team and anyone with spine will not go to such award shows."

First you bunch of people criticize the film by calling it propaganda and then you want them to show for picking awards, hypocrisy at its best — Vishvendra (@AbsoluteVish) April 6, 2026

Is Amir Khan, Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn not part of Bollywood fraternity who doesn't go to award shows. You guys are hypocrite that's why Dhurandhar team and anyone with spine will not go to such award shows. — KrishnaKritics (@KrishnaTalks95) April 6, 2026

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar bagged 14 awards at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. The Best Film award went to Homebound, while Best Actor and Best Actress were won by Ranveer Singh for Dhurandhar and Yami Gautam for Haq, respectively. The Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards went to Akshaye Khanna for Dhurandhar and Shalini Vats for Homebound.