THESE are the Bollywood stars Sonu Sood wishes participated in MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa

Sonu Sood is all set to make his debut as a host of a reality show with MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa. We caught up with him at its launch event on April 7.

Loading View on Instagram

Talking about his journey on the reality show, Sonu shares, “We experience so many struggles throughout our lives, especially during school and college. When I saw the journey right from Elizabeth to Cape Town in South Africa, it was just wonderful. I have shot many films outdoors, but no experience was like Roadies.”

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Opening up about his favourite contestant on the show, Sonu jokes, “My favourite contestant is the director of the show Ankit. He used to always be in a rush and call me on the sets when the shot is ready.”

Spilling the beans on his camaraderie with the contestants, Sonu reveals, “There were so many fun moments that I spent with them. There were days when the task used to be difficult, and I used to just calm them down.”

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

On a parting note, we ask him which Bollywood stars he wishes were a part of the show. “It would be Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan,” he concludes.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 05:19 AM IST