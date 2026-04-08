'There Will Be A Lot Of Differences': Ramayan Creator Ramanand Sagar's Son Moti Says Ranbir Kapoor's Film Shouldn't Be Compared To TV Show

Ramayana Teaser | YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana recently unveiled his first look as Lord Ram, receiving mixed responses on social media; some criticised the VFX, while others felt Ranbir didn’t suit the role. Many also drew comparisons with the iconic TV series Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar, which aired from 1987 to 1988. Amid these comparisons, Moti Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's son, dismissed them, citing the differing formats of the series and the film.

Moti Sagar On Comparisons With Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana & TV Series Ramayan

Speaking to PTI, Moti Sagar felt that the comparison between the film and TV show is 'not right.' He added, "People often overlook that our Ramayan spanned 78 episodes of 30–40 minutes each, while the film will run for just three to four hours. So, there will be a lot of differences, like we can go into a lot of details in a show."

Further, Moti Sagar said he expects something 'very good' from Ramayana, noting that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the best actors today in terms of performance and capturing emotions. "He is such a class actor and brings so much depth to his roles. But you cannot judge anything from just the teaser," he added.

Moti Sagar Praises Ranbir Kapoor

"The actor has got so much depth in his performance. He must have gone very deep into this character. So, I would like to see the whole film and then comment. I'm expecting something very good from this film," Moti Sagar shared.