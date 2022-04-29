There are so many projects that I say no to: Anupria Goenka

Actress Anupria Goenka made her full-fledged acting debut with Padmaavat, where she played the role of Shahid Kapoor’s queen. She then went on to do big ventures like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Anupriya is now gearing up for a theatrical release of her next feature Mere Desh Ki Dharti on May 6. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Unlike your glamorous image, what made you say yes to playing a village girl in Mere Desh Ki Dharti?

It was the script of the film that excited me and allowed me to be a part of the conversation on farmers’ suicide. I hope this conversation keeps going forward. Mere Desh Ki Dharti not only highlights the daily problems of farmers but also provides solutions.

Please go on…

I always wanted to play a rural girl. I have grown up watching Smita Patil. I wanted to do films like Manthan and Mirch Masala. I feel until you play certain characters, you won’t know if you can pull them off or not. My character also has some comic streaks in the beginning, which I haven’t done before. And, it has an interesting cast. I have worked with Anant Vidhaat in Tiger Zinda Hai. Divyenndu is also a fantastic actor.

How have you managed to consistently pick up woman-oriented roles?

When a role or a script speaks to me and the actor within me pushes me to take it up, I go with my instincts. I either want to be associated with a particular director or a production house or an actor, there’s always a reason beyond the role I say yes to. I like the uncertainty in my characters as to how I am going to play.

Advertisement

People say you are an OTT queen, do you believe in quantity over quality?

There are so many projects that I say no to. As I mentioned earlier, I go by my instincts. Funnily, I end up saying no to many things daily. Though I want to work on the sets every day. I am a greedy actor. At times, it is scary to be home.

What kind of roles are you looking for at this stage in your career?

I want to do meatier roles. I have always played roles of women who are attached to the main conflict in the narrative — be it Purna of Tiger Zinda Hai or Nagmati of Padmaavat or Nikhat of the Criminal Justice franchise. I want the burden on my shoulders of taking the story forward, that’s where I want to be eventually. However, there’s a lot to explore in the thriller space.

ALSO READ Scoop! THIS is what Anupria Goenka thinks about OTT roles for women

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 07:00 AM IST