'Through my work, I want to highlight the issues that continue to affect women even today': Anupria Goenka

Apart from being a versatile actor who has carved a niche for herself with her performances, Anupria Goenka is known to be a strong voice for gender equality and women empowerment. Last year, the actor was seen playing a pivotal part in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, a web series that talks about prevalent and grave issues like domestic abuse and marital rape. For Anupria, telling stories that can start a start a dialogue is her responsibility as an artiste.

Talking about it, she says, “Through my work, I want to highlight the issues that continue to affect women even today. In Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, I played a lawyer where I am dealing with the shadow pandemic of domestic abuse and violence. The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown saw a dramatic rise in these cases. Domestic abuse is still a very hush-hush issue. No one talks about it because it happens behind closed doors.”

On Women’s Day, Anupria wishes that all families teach their young boys to respect women and see them as equals. “It is quite ironical that at a time when we have women at power positions, many of us are still denied our basic rights and equal opportunity is still a myth which is why pay disparity continues to be a burning issue,” she says, adding, “What bothers me is that women are judged on the basis of how they dress and how they speak, be it in personal or professional circles. If we don’t adhere to society’s definition of morality, we are called all sorts of names and are accused of sending out signals to invite men.”

The actor urges everyone to do their bit in spreading awareness and do their bit in creating a society that gives respect and opportunity to both men and women. “I have begun creating awareness on my social media where I share mine and other women’s personal experiences related to gender discrimination. I want to be instrumental in bringing about a shift in people’s mindsets. Whenever the small outfits run by women approach me to promote their work, I do my bit to encourage women’s agency and spirit.”