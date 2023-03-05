Theatre owners in Bangladesh demand Pathaan's release, threaten to shut down cinema halls

e-Paper Get App
Cinema hall owners showed their disappointment with the clarification regarding the release of Pathaan and warned to close down the theatres.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan |

Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, is garnering huge appreciation from all over the world, and people can’t stop praising SRK and the film. It recently defeated Baahubali 2 to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

While audiences across the globe witnessed the thunderous action by SRK, Salman Khan and John Abraham, Pathaan wasn't made available in Bangladesh. Yes, you read that right!

Pathaan’s release in Bangladesh has been stopped for a long time, which has annoyed the theatre owners. They have expressed their anger regarding this and demanded its release. Actually, some Bangladeshi actors feel that Pathaan and other Bollywood movies are harmful for their country’s culture.

article-image

Theatre owners want Pathaan to release soon

As per reports from Box Office Worldwide, the owners of theatres in Bangladesh are protesting against Pathaan not being released in their country. On Saturday, the Bangladeshi Motion Pictures Exhibitors Association said that they would close the cinema halls if Pathaan didn’t release there. Their union’s general secretary, Awlad Hossain, stated in front of the media, "We have very serious problems. Even after receiving a green signal from the ministry, we haven’t gotten any written clarity to release the film. If this continues, all the cinema halls will be closed one by one."

article-image

"Bollywood films are vulgar," says Bangladeshi actor Dipjol

Several Bangladeshi actors have spoken about Bollywood movies in the past. In a recent interaction with the Daily Star, actor Dipjol, who is known for negative roles, said, "We are making attempts to provide quality films to our audience. Our films will be largely affected if Hindi films are imported. Some of our films have performed very well in theatres in the past few months and brought a crowd. Our viewers like to watch movies with their families, which is our culture."

Talking about Bollywood movies, he added, "their films have many vulgar songs and sequences, which don’t suit our culture. Our offerings are more clean and family-oriented, and we provide good virtues to our viewers in the form of entertainment."

article-image

