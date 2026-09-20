The Vvaan: Vocalist Accuses Makers Of Using Aigiri Nandini Song Without Permission, Threatens Legal Action

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming film The Vvaan has landed in controversy after vocalist Sargam Vaish accused the makers of using his song Aigiri Nandini in the film’s trailer without his permission or consent. The singer reportedly urged the team to remove the track and warned of possible legal action.

Vaish recently shared a video on social media explaining his allegations. According to the vocalist, he had been working on the project for around three years, and approximately 25 seconds of his song Aigiri Nandini were allegedly used in The Vvaan trailer.

In the video, Vaish also shared a screenshot of his music, which shows a modification date of March 9, 2024. He claimed that the “production and vocals” from his original work were used as they were. The vocalist has requested the makers to remove the song from both the trailer and the film.

Alongside the video, Vaish shared a detailed note addressing the makers. He wrote, "REMOVE MY SONG FROM THE VVAAN I recently came across the “THE VVAAN – Official Trailer” and noticed that my original song has been used in it without my permission or consent. I have not given permission for my music to be used in the trailer or for its promotion."

He further explained why the alleged unauthorised use could affect his existing work and contract with a music label.

"This is very important to me because I have already signed this work with a major music label, and this unauthorized use could affect my existing contract. I believe every artist deserves to have their work respected. No artist’s work should be used without their permission. I kindly request the concerned team to please remove my music and contact me directly. If there is any valid permission or license for its use, I would appreciate being provided the details. I’m sharing this here because I genuinely need your support. Please share this post and help me reach the right people. Thank you to everyone who stands with independent artists and respects their work," he added.

At present, Vaish’s allegations are based on his social media post, and there has been no reaction from the makers of The Vvaan regarding the claims.

About The Vvaan

Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan is inspired by the lore surrounding the Van Devi Temple. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Niraj Kothari and Arunabh Kumar, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 25, 2026. The Vvaan was initially scheduled to arrive in May before being pushed to August. After multiple changes to its release schedule, the film is now set to hit theatres on September 25.