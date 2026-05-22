The Theory Of Everything OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch This Romantic Drama?

The Theory Of Everything |

The Theory of Everything is a biographical drama directed by James Marsh. It was adapted by Anthony McCarten from the 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen by Jane Hawking. The acclaimed romantic biographical drama, based on the life of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. The film originally released in 2014 and received widespread praise for its emotional storytelling and powerful performances.

About The Theory of Everything streaming details

The film is set to be released on Netflix starting from May 30, 2026. It will be available in Latin, English, French, and Italian. The Theory of Everything is based on themes of resilience, enduring love, the triumph of the human spirit over tragedy, and the pursuit of knowledge. The movie centres around the relationship between physicist Stephen Hawking and his first wife, Jane, as they navigate his devastating ALS diagnosis.

The Theory of Everything plot

The Theory of Everything is a biopic that chronicles the life of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking and his first wife, Jane. It traces his path from a brilliant student at Cambridge to a globally recognised intellect, his diagnosis of a debilitating illness, and the couple’s long struggle over the decades to remain united and nurture a family.

Cast and characters

The film features Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking, Felicity Jones as Jane Wilde Hawking, Charlie Cox as Jonathan Jones, Jane's second husband, Simon McBurney as Frank Hawking, Stephen's father, Emily Watson as Beryl Wilde, Jane's mother, Maxine Peake as Elaine Mason, Stephen's nurse, and Frank Leboeuf as a Swiss doctor, among others. The film is produced by Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten, and Eric Fellner under the banner of Working Title Films.