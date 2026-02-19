Skincare On OTT: Where To Watch Elizabeth Banks' Thriller Film Online

Skincare On OTT |

Skincare is a thriller film directed by Austin Peters. The film features Elizabeth Banks as Hope Goldman, and it was released in theatres on August 16, 2024, and received a good response from audiences and theatres. The film is now available to watch in English as well as in Hindi.

Skincare: OTT streaming details

The mystery drama film is now streaming on Netflix. The film is loosely inspired by a true story, specifically the 2014 criminal case of Hollywood facialist Dawn DaLuise. The film delves into the dark underbelly of the Hollywood beauty industry.

What is Skincare all about?

Skincare is a suspenseful tale featuring Hope Goldman, a renowned facialist from Los Angeles, who is starting her own product line. As a competing aesthetician opens a store close by and her life starts to unravel because of harassment, Hope believes sabotage is at play. She attempts to eliminate her rival, but realises her friend Jordan is truly sabotaging her existence.

Cast and characters

The film features Elizabeth Banks as Hope Goldman, Lewis Pullman as Jordan, Luis Gerardo Méndez as Angel Vergara, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Marine, Nathan Fillion as Brett Wright, Erik Palladino as Armen, John Billingsley as Jeff, Jason Manuel Olazabal as Emerson, and Ella Balinska as Jessica, among others. The film is written by Sam Freilich, Austin Peters, and Deering Regan. The film is produced by Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman under the banner of Jalapeño Goat, Lervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment WWPS.TV.