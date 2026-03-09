The Taj Story OTT Release Date OUT: Everything You Need To Know About Paresh Rawal's Courtroom Drama Film

The Taj Story |

The Taj Story is a propaganda film starring veteran actor Paresh Rawal in the lead role. The film is directed by Tushar Amrish Goel. The Taj Story was theatrically released on 31 October 2025 and received a mixed response from audiences and critics. The film is now set to be released on OTT in March.

When and where to watch The Taj Story?

The Taj Story is set to be released on LIONSGATE PLAY, starting from March 13, 2026. The contentious legal drama ignited fierce discussion regarding its portrayal of the Taj Mahal's origins. The film explores themes of re-examining Indian history, challenging established historical narratives, and the contentious, speculative theory that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple (Tejo Mahalaya).

The Taj Story film plot

The movie tells the tale of a tour guide named Vishnu Das who is resolved to discover what he thinks is the real history of the Taj Mahal. He files a public interest litigation seeking an inquiry into the monument's origins, resulting in a legal confrontation where historians and attorneys debate the matter. The film gained controversy during its release because it explores the Tejo Mahalaya theory.

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The film features Paresh Rawal as Vishnu Das, Zakir Hussain as Adv. Anwar Rashid, Amruta Khanvilkar as Harsha Patel, Sneha Wagh as Sushmita Das, Namit Das as Avinash Das, Latika Raj as Tarasha, Shishir Sharma as Dr. Shrinivas Patel, Akhilendra Mishra as Vibhooti, Brijendra Kala as Adv. Shashikant, Anil George as Nawaz Khan, Shrikant Verma as Vivek Dubey, Sidharth Bhardwaj as Manoj Rathi, Garima Agarwal, and Pankaj Berry as Rehan Habib, among others.

The film is written by Tushar Amrish Goel and Saurabh M. Pandey. It is produced by CA Suresh Jha under the banner of Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd.