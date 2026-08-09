The Super Mario Galaxy Movie On OTT: Where To Watch Chris Pratt And Anya Taylor-Joy's Animated Film?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie On OTT |

Fans of the Super Mario franchise can now watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from the comfort of their homes. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated adventure comedy film based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and written by Matthew Fogel, it is the sequel to The Super Mario Bros.

Where to watch?

The animated adventure film is streaming on JioHotstar, giving viewers an opportunity to revisit the colourful world of Mario, Luigi and their friends. The film features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. The movie expands the popular Nintendo universe with a cosmic adventure inspired by the Super Mario Galaxy video game series.

The film brings together familiar characters from the Mario universe while taking the story beyond the Mushroom Kingdom. Its space-themed setting adds a fresh visual element to the franchise, with Mario and his companions facing new challenges and exploring new worlds.

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Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy lead the voice cast

Chris Pratt returns as the voice of Mario, following his role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach, adding to the film’s ensemble of popular characters.

The voice cast also features other familiar performers, including Charlie Day as Luigi, Mario's timid younger twin brother, Jack Black as Bowser, the King of the Koopas, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, an anthropomorphic mushroom from the Mushroom Kingdom, helping bring Nintendo’s iconic characters to life in an animated format.

What is the Super Mario Galaxy Movie about?

The film draws inspiration from the Super Mario Galaxy games, known for their distinctive planets, gravity-based gameplay and imaginative settings. The movie combines comedy, adventure and family-friendly entertainment while expanding the cinematic Mario universe.

With its colourful animation, familiar characters and cosmic setting, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is likely to appeal to both longtime Nintendo fans and younger audiences.