Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release Announced: When & Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut's Much-Awaited Film Online?

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release Announced |

Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a thriller film which is directed by Manoj Tapadia & co-produced by Kangana Ranaut. It stars Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak and Smita Tambe. Based on true events, the film is inspired by the bravery of doctors, nurses and hospital staff who protected the patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital. The film was released on June 12, 2026, and received a positive response from audiences and critics.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT release date

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from August 14, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "An untold story of ordinary nurses who stood with extraordinary courage on the darkest night of 26/11. Some heroes were never seen. Their stories were never told. Until now. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Trailer Out Now. #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata premieres on 14th Aug on Hindi Zee 5."

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What is Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata about?

Set against the backdrop of the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata explores one of the bleakest periods in India's past to highlight a band of unrecognised heroes whose bravery and altruism preserved numerous lives. Located in Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital, the movie showcases the remarkable efforts of nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security staff, and various hospital employees who emerged as the initial line of defence for the patients they serve.

Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Tapadia talked about the film

Actor and Producer Kangana Ranaut said, "Some stories choose you because they deserve to be told. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is one such film. As both an actor and producer, it was incredibly important for me to bring to life the untold stories of the healthcare workers who stood fearlessly between terror and humanity during the 26/11 attacks. Their courage wasn't driven by recognition, but by an unwavering sense of duty and compassion."

She further said, "Releasing this film around Independence Day makes its message even more meaningful, as it reminds us that the spirit of India is defined not only by those who defend the nation on the frontlines, but also by ordinary citizens who rise to extraordinary challenges in moments of crisis. I hope audiences watching the film on Hindi Zee 5 connect with their sacrifices and remember the countless real-life heroes who inspired this story."

Writer-Director Manoj Tapadia said, "From the very beginning, our intention was to tell the story of 26/11 from a perspective that has never been explored. While the nation remembers the bravery of our security forces, there were equally extraordinary acts of courage unfolding inside Cama Hospital that night. Doctors, nurses and hospital staff continued to care for their patients despite the immense danger surrounding them. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is our tribute to their resilience, humanity and quiet heroism. I'm grateful that the film will now reach audiences across the country through Hindi Zee 5 this Independence Day."