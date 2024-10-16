 The Signature Amongst My Top Seven Performances, Says Anupam Kher
The Signature Amongst My Top Seven Performances, Says Anupam Kher

The film, which premiered on ZEE5 Global on October 4, shows the emotional journey of a devoted husband (Kher) who fights all odds to save his wife following a sudden health crisis, only to encounter a heartbreaking twist that challenges the very essence of his sacrifice.

connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Anupam Kher | Wikipedia

Actor Anupam Kher, who has done over 500 films in a career spanning four decades, says he’s proud of the job he’s done in his latest, The Signature.

Kher, who spoke exclusively to Connected to India recently, told Himanshu Verma, “If I have to make a list of five-seven best films of mine, it (The Signature) will certainly have a top slot.”

The film, which premiered on ZEE5 Global on October 4, shows the emotional journey of a devoted husband (Kher) who fights all odds to save his wife following a sudden health crisis, only to encounter a heart-breaking twist that challenges the very essence of his sacrifice.

Anupam Kher Recalls What Happened When He Met His 'Most Favourite' Ratan Tata In London
article-image

Apart from Kher, the movie also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal role.

Kher said he dedicated his performance in The Signature to all the victims of Covid. “I wanted to pay tribute to the millions of people who lost somebody in Covid specially,” he said.

The movie was shot in a real hospital and Kher said he wanted to be sincere and 100 percent sensitive to the pain suffered by real patients.

Watch the delightful Spotlight conversation below.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

