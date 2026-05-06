The Sheep Detectives Review: Hugh Jackman's Film Is A Woolly Little Delight Packed With Charm & Emotional Intelligence

Director: Kyle Balda

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Tosin Cole, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson,

Where to watch: In theatres.

Rating: 3.5 stars

Not every detective arrives in a trench coat with a nicotine habit and emotional baggage. Some simply graze, chew thoughtfully, and stare into the distance as though decoding the universe. This film takes a premise that sounds like an overheard bedtime joke and somehow spins it into an unexpectedly charming family mystery.

Set in a quaint rural landscape dusted with postcard nostalgia, the film follows a flock of sheep attempting to solve the death of their beloved shepherd, George. The absurdity is obvious, but the film is clever enough not to milk it into exhaustion. Instead, director Kyle Balda treats the premise with enough sincerity to make the whimsy feel earned.

The screenplay balances humour, sentiment, and mystery with admirable restraint. The jokes land without elbowing the audience for approval, while the emotional beats remain warm without becoming syrupy. Beneath the fluffy exterior lies a gentle meditation on grief, memory, loneliness, and the peculiar ways communities orbit loss.

That said, the film occasionally gets tangled in its own fleece. The human-side investigation, populated by eccentric villagers and a hapless police officer, is less engaging than the sheep-led portions. The mystery itself is serviceable rather than ingenious, and older viewers may find the pacing a touch leisurely, as though the film occasionally pauses to admire its countryside.

Still, there is something refreshingly unhurried about its storytelling. In an era where children’s cinema often resembles a sugar rush with merchandising plans, The Sheep Detectives feels almost rebellious in its softness.

Actors’ Performance

Though Hugh Jackman has limited screen time as George, he lends the character enough warmth and quiet melancholy to make his absence emotionally functional. His presence lingers over the narrative like a kindly ghost with good hair.

The real labour, however, belongs to the voice cast. Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives Lily intelligence and emotional texture without turning her into an insufferably precocious heroine. Chris O’Dowd’s Mopple is endearingly weary, like a sheep who has seen too much and would quite like a nap. Bryan Cranston adds gravitas as Sebastian, while Nicholas Braun brings an affable incompetence to Officer Derry, making him more lovable than merely foolish.

Emma Thompson, predictably, enters and improves the room.

Music and Aesthetics

Visually, the film is lush and inviting, with pastoral landscapes so polished they seem curated by an unusually sentimental tourism board. The creature design is striking, though occasionally trapped in that uncanny valley where realism and stylisation negotiate awkwardly.

The score is gentle, playful, and emotionally intuitive, never insisting on its own importance.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, the film is a peculiar little delight: funny, tender, slightly eccentric, and far more emotionally intelligent than its title suggests. It may not crack the mystery genre wide open, but it offers enough warmth, wit, and woolly charm to justify the trip.