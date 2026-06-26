The Sheep Detectives On OTT: Where To Watch Hugh Jackman's Crime Detective Film?

The Sheep Detectives On OTT |

The Hugh Jackman-headlined crime detective film, The Sheep Detectives, is based on the 2005 novel Three Bags Full by Leoni(e) Swann. The film had a preview screening on May 2, 2026 and later it was released in theatres on May 8, 2026 and received positive responses from audiences and critics. Those who missed watching it on big screens and fans of Hugh Jackman can now watch it on OTT as the film has made its way into the digital world.

OTT release and reception

The Sheep Detectives is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Kyle Balda and Craig Mazin, the film is based on themes of grief, memory, and the power of facing painful emotions rather than suppressing them. It is produced by Lindsay Doran, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner under the banner of Amazon MGM Studios, Working Title Films, Three Strange Angels, and Lord Miller Productions.

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What is Sheep Detectives all about?

In the family comedy The Sheep Detectives, a shepherd named George shares detective stories with his flock each night. Things take an intense turn when he is mysteriously murdered one night. But what happens when a flock of clever sheep who decide to solve the case and bring justice to their beloved master? Will the sheep be able to solve the case by using their human-like intelligence to investigate suspects and find the killer themselves?

Cast and characters

The film features Hugh Jackman as George Hardy, Nicholas Braun as Tim Derry, Nicholas Galitzine as Elliot Matthews, Molly Gordon as Rebecca Hampstead, Emma Thompson as Lydia Harbottle, Tosin Cole as Caleb Merrow, Conleth Hill as Ham Gilyard, and Michael Wildman as Frank, among others. The film also includes the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Lily, Bryan Cranston as Sebastian, Chris O'Dowd as Mopple, Patrick Stewart as Sir Richfield, Aroop Shergill as Daisy and more.