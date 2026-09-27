The Royals Season 2: Jasmeet K Reen EXITS Ishaan Khatter-Starrer After 3 Days Of Shoot Amid Creative Differences With Producer- Report

Jasmeet K Reen Exits The Royals Season 2 | Photo Via Instagram

The second season of Netflix’s The Royals is currently being filmed in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with Ishaan Khatter, Nora Fatehi and other cast members reprising their roles from the first season. However, Bhumi Pednekar will reportedly not return for the new season. The actress faced significant trolling following the release of the first season.

Jasmeet K Reen Quits The Royals Season 2?

Amid this, The Royals Season 2 has undergone a major directorial change, with Jasmeet K Reen reportedly exiting the project after just three days of shooting.

According to Variety India, Netflix had brought Jasmeet on board following her successful collaboration with the streamer on Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings. However, the collaboration reportedly did not go as smoothly this time, with a source claiming that there were issues related to scripting and execution.

Creative Differences With Producer

The report further stated that the cast and crew were shooting a major sequence at the luxurious Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer when alleged creative differences between producer Rangita Nandy and Jasmeet reportedly resulted in the director’s exit.

Mitakshara Kumar Steps In

The makers, however, moved quickly to ensure that the production schedule was not significantly affected. Mitakshara Kumar has reportedly replaced Jasmeet as the director of The Royals Season 2. Kumar has assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on films including Bajirao Mastaani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also directed episodes of Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

“We haven’t lost any working hours,” a source told the publication, adding that Mitakshara stepped in without causing further delays.

The first season featured Sakshi Tanwar, Milind Soman, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Adinath Kothare and others. The upcoming season will also see Gurfateh Pirzada and Sini Shetty joining the cast as new entrants.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding Jasmeet K Reen’s reported exit from The Royals Season 2 or the alleged creative differences.